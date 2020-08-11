Leeds sign teenager Charlie Allen from Linfield

He’s reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea

Leeds will return to the Premier League next season after winning the Championship. File photograph: Getty Images

Leeds have signed highly rated teenager Charlie Allen from Northern Irish club Linfield for an undisclosed fee.

The 16-year-old, who can play in midfield or attack, has agreed a three-year contract until the summer of 2023 and will link up with the the Whites’ under-18 side.

Allen had reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Rangers but Leeds have beaten off the competition for his signature.

He made his senior debut for Linfield in April 2019 aged just 15 years, five months and five days, becoming the club’s youngest ever player.

Allen’s arrival comes after Leeds confirmed another loan deal for Jack Harrison and the permanent signing of England Under-18 forward Joe Gelhardt on Monday.

