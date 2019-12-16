Ireland winger Zack Elbouzedi signs for Lincoln City

Under-21 international has impressed for country and in the League of Ireland

Ireland’s Zack Elbouzedi has signed for Lincoln City. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Ireland’s Zack Elbouzedi has signed for Lincoln City. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Irish under-21 international Zack Elbouzedi has signed for English League One side Lincoln City ahead of the January transfer window, the club has announced, after compensation was agreed with Waterford.

Elbouzedi, who is understood to have attracted interest here at home from both Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, had previously been in Britain with West Brom then Inverness Caledonian Thistle before returning home to play last year for Alan Reynolds’ side last season.

“He’s gone under the radar a little while playing for Waterford in the Irish League,” Lincoln manager Michael Appleton told the club website. “We see this as a little bit of a coup for the football club, there’s been a few clubs showing a lot of interest in him. He’s a very exciting young player.”

Elbouzedi says he was “delighted,” to sign up after spending a bit of time at the club and speaking to others about the manager. “I came over two weeks ago and really liked the place,” he said “I spoke to the manager, and there’s a really good vision for the club. I spoke to a couple of people at West Brom about Michael. They said he’s a great coach and will help me progress as a player.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.