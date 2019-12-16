Everton hold talks with Carlo Ancelotti about manager’s job

Everton held talks with Carlo Ancelotti on Monday as the club continue the search for Marco Silva’s successor. The discussions were said to have been positive and the two parties are planning further talks soon.

Silva was sacked on December 6th after a 5-2 defeat against Liverpool and Everton have been working on finding a replacement ever since. The caretaker manager, Duncan Ferguson, has overseen two games, beating Chelsea 3-1 at home before drawing away at Manchester United on Sunday.

Ancelotti left Napoli on Tuesday December 10th after poor domestic form had led to their falling behind Internazionale and Juventus in Serie A and the fact that he had taken the team into the last 16 of the Champions League on the same night was not enough to save his job.

Ancelotti would relish a return to the Premier League, having managed Chelsea between 2009 and 2011, winning the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010.

Everton confirmed on Monday that Ferguson will remain in charge of the team for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester on Wednesday. A club statement said: “Duncan Ferguson is to remain in caretaker charge of Everton for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester, the club can confirm.

“A sell-out crowd will welcome Ferguson and his players out of the tunnel at Goodison Park for the visit of Brendan Rodgers’ side as the Blues look to book a place in the last four of the competition. John Ebbrell, Francis Jeffers and goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly will again be alongside Ferguson in the home dugout.” – Guardian