World Cup 2018: your quarter-final fixtures
England’s penalty shootout win over Colombia completes the last-eight line-up
Eric Dier scores the deciding penalty for England, completing the line-up for the World Cup quarter-finals. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters
England have made history by winning a World Cup penalty shootout for the first ever time.
Eric Dier’s deciding spot-kick has confirmed the line-up for the tournament’s quarter-finals - which begin on Friday July 6th.
England’s reward for their dramatic late victory is a clash with Sweden on Saturday in Samara - before Croatia play hosts Russia later that evening.
Friday sees two mouth-watering clashes - as Uruguay face France before Brazil play Belgium. What a weekend lies in store.
Here is a look at the last-eight of the 2018 World Cup:
WORLD CUP QUARTER-FINALS
Friday July 6th
France v Uruguay, 3.0, Nizhny Novgorod
Brazil v Belgium, 7.0, Kazan
Saturday July 7th
Sweden v England, 3.0, Samara
Croatia v Russia, 7.0, Sochi