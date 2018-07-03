World Cup 2018: your quarter-final fixtures

England have made history by winning a World Cup penalty shootout for the first ever time.

Eric Dier’s deciding spot-kick has confirmed the line-up for the tournament’s quarter-finals - which begin on Friday July 6th.

England’s reward for their dramatic late victory is a clash with Sweden on Saturday in Samara - before Croatia play hosts Russia later that evening.

Friday sees two mouth-watering clashes - as Uruguay face France before Brazil play Belgium. What a weekend lies in store.

Here is a look at the last-eight of the 2018 World Cup:

WORLD CUP QUARTER-FINALS

Friday July 6th

France v Uruguay, 3.0, Nizhny Novgorod

Brazil v Belgium, 7.0, Kazan

Saturday July 7th

Sweden v England, 3.0, Samara

Croatia v Russia, 7.0, Sochi