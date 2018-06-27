AC Milan banned from next year’s Europa League

AC Milan have been banned from next season’s Europa League, Uefa has announced.

The Italian giants have been excluded from the competition after being found to have breached the governing body’s licensing and financial fair play regulations.

A statement confirmed the club, who finished sixth in Serie A last season, had failed to meet the “break-even requirement”.

Milan will have the right to appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The statement read: “The club is excluded from participating in the next Uefa club competition for which it would otherwise qualify.”