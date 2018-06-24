World Cup 2018 – Day 11 at a glance

THE MATCHES

GROUP G

England v Panama (Nizhny Novgorod, 1.0pm, RTÉ2/BBC1). Betting: England 1-5, Panama 18-1, Draw 5-1.

GROUP H

Japan v Senegal (Ekaterinburg, 4.0pm, RTÉ 2/BBC1). Betting: Japan 12-5, Senegal 5-4, Draw 2-1.

GROUP H

Poland v Colombia (Kazan, 7.0pm, RTÉ2/ITV). Betting: Poland 23-10, Colombia 6-5, Draw 12-5.

ONE TO WATCH

Robert Lewandowski didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet in Poland’s opening loss to Senegal and the pressure has increased on him now as they struggle to reach the last 16.

While the other Polish players and manager are always keen to stress that they are not a one-man team, the reliance on their record goalscorer is undoubted – his 16 goals in 10 qualifying games proving that. In the season just gone he netted a frankly ridiculous 29 goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances, six goals in six German Cup appearances and five goals in 11 Champions League appearances.

They may say they’re not a one-man team but, with two wins realistically needed to get out of the group, they need Lewandowski to step up.

YOUNG GUNS

Marcus Rashford has been in the impact players of all impact players for Manchester United, scoring on his debut in virtually all competitions. While he didn’t manage to net for England in his debut World Cup match when he came on against Tunisia he may just do so against Panama in what will be his first start.

England’s leaked team sheet showed the United striker starting up front instead of Raheem Sterling.

At 20-year-old he is still quite raw but his pace and eagerness to run with the ball is sure to cause Panama big problems.

DID YOU KNOW?

Moscow’s shops are stocking up on beer to slake the thirst of World Cup fans after some bars reported shortages.

At a branch of Russian supermarket chain Azbuka Vkusa crates of Heineken, Guinness and local brands like Zolotaya Bochka blocked the aisles on Friday.

Thousands of foreign fans in the Russian capital for the month-long soccer tournament have been partying until the small hours, guzzling beer in bars and restaurants and spilling over onto the streets. “There’s beer everywhere,” an Azbuka Vkusa saleswoman said. “There’s nowhere to put it.”

And Ireland aren’t even there.