Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk and Derry learn Europa League fate

Sweden, Belarus and Estonia are the destinations for the three Irish teams
Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny will lead his team to Estonia for the Europa League qualifiers. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny will lead his team to Estonia for the Europa League qualifiers. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

 

Sweden, Belarus and Estonia are the destinations for the three Irish teams in the Europa League first qualifying round after the draw was made on Wednesday morning.

Dundalk will face Estonian runners-up Levadia Tallinn with Stephen Kenny’s side at home in the second leg while Shamrock Rovers take on AIK of Sweden and Derry City will head to Belarus to take on Dynamo Minsk – both of whom also finished second in their respective leagues last year.

Rovers will play their first leg at home as will Derry with the ties being played on the July 12th and 19th.

Kick off times will be confirmed by Uefa in due course with all clubs urging supporters not to make travel arrangements until they have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Rangers will kick-off Steven Gerrard’s reign with a qualifier against FK Shkupi.

The former Liverpool and England skipper will take his first steps in senior management when Gers host the Macedonian minnows at Ibrox on July 12th.

Europa League first qualifying round (matches to be played July 12th and 19th)

Stjarnan (ISL) v Nõmme Kalju (EST)

Ilves Tampere (FIN) v Slavia Sofia (BUL)

Birkirkara (MLT) / KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) v Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

Fola Esch (LUX) v Europa (GIB) / Prishtina (KOS)

Glenavon (NIR) v Molde (NOR)

Dunajská Streda (SVK) v Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO)

Stumbras (LTU) v Apollon Limassol (CYP)

Široki Brijeg (BIH) v Domžale (SVN)

Rangers (SCO) v Shkupi (MKD)

Progrès Niederkorn (LUX) v Gabala (AZE)

Racing Union (LUX) v Viitorul (ROU)

Samtredia (GEO) v Tobol Kostanay (KAZ)

Partizani (ALB) v Maribor (SVN)

Neftçi (AZE) v Újpest (HUN)

Buducnost Podgorica (MNE) v Trencín (SVK)

Derry City (IRL) v Dinamo Minsk (BLR)

B36 Tórshavn (FRO) / St Joseph’s (GIB) v OFK Titograd (MNE)

Zaria Balti (MDA) v Górnik Zabrze (POL)

Spartak Subotica (SRB) v Coleraine (NIR)

Pyunik (ARM) v Vardar (MKD)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL) v AIK (SWE)

Connah’s Quay (WAL) v Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR)

Lahti (FIN) v Hafnarfjördur (ISL)

Ventspils (LVA) v Luftëtari (ALB)

Cliftonville (NIR) v Nordsjælland (DEN)

Banants (ARM) v Sarajevo (BIH)

Engordany (AND) / Folgore (SMR) v Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Petrocub (MDA) v Osijek (CRO)

Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) v Laçi (ALB)

Ferencváros (HUN) v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Balzan (MLT) v Kesla (AZE)

Budapest Honvéd (HUN) v Rabotnicki (MKD)

Rudar Pljevlja (MNE) v Partizan (SRB)

CSKA Sofia (BUL) v Riga (LVA)

Milsami Orhei (MDA) v Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Radnicki Niš (SRB) v UE Sant Julià (AND) / Gzira United (MLT)

Lech Poznan (POL) v Gandzasar-Kapan (ARM)

Chikhura Sachkhere (GEO) v Beitar Jerusalem (ISR)

Vaduz (LIE) v Levski Sofia (BUL)

Željeznicar (BIH) v Narva Trans (EST)

Cefn Druids (WAL) / Trakai (LTU) v Irtysh (KAZ)

Hibernian (SCO) v NSÍ Runavík (FRO)

Rudar Velenje (SVN) v Tre Fiori (SMR) / Bala Town (WAL)

Levadia Tallinn (EST) v Dundalk (IRL)

ÍBV (ISL) v Sarpsborg (NOR)

København (DEN) v KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

Liepaja (LVA) v Häcken (SWE)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.