Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk and Derry learn Europa League fate

Sweden, Belarus and Estonia are the destinations for the three Irish teams in the Europa League first qualifying round after the draw was made on Wednesday morning.

Dundalk will face Estonian runners-up Levadia Tallinn with Stephen Kenny’s side at home in the second leg while Shamrock Rovers take on AIK of Sweden and Derry City will head to Belarus to take on Dynamo Minsk – both of whom also finished second in their respective leagues last year.

Rovers will play their first leg at home as will Derry with the ties being played on the July 12th and 19th.

Kick off times will be confirmed by Uefa in due course with all clubs urging supporters not to make travel arrangements until they have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Rangers will kick-off Steven Gerrard’s reign with a qualifier against FK Shkupi.

The former Liverpool and England skipper will take his first steps in senior management when Gers host the Macedonian minnows at Ibrox on July 12th.

Europa League first qualifying round (matches to be played July 12th and 19th)

Stjarnan (ISL) v Nõmme Kalju (EST)

Ilves Tampere (FIN) v Slavia Sofia (BUL)

Birkirkara (MLT) / KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) v Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

Fola Esch (LUX) v Europa (GIB) / Prishtina (KOS)

Glenavon (NIR) v Molde (NOR)

Dunajská Streda (SVK) v Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO)

Stumbras (LTU) v Apollon Limassol (CYP)

Široki Brijeg (BIH) v Domžale (SVN)

Rangers (SCO) v Shkupi (MKD)

Progrès Niederkorn (LUX) v Gabala (AZE)

Racing Union (LUX) v Viitorul (ROU)

Samtredia (GEO) v Tobol Kostanay (KAZ)

Partizani (ALB) v Maribor (SVN)

Neftçi (AZE) v Újpest (HUN)

Buducnost Podgorica (MNE) v Trencín (SVK)

Derry City (IRL) v Dinamo Minsk (BLR)

B36 Tórshavn (FRO) / St Joseph’s (GIB) v OFK Titograd (MNE)

Zaria Balti (MDA) v Górnik Zabrze (POL)

Spartak Subotica (SRB) v Coleraine (NIR)

Pyunik (ARM) v Vardar (MKD)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL) v AIK (SWE)

Connah’s Quay (WAL) v Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR)

Lahti (FIN) v Hafnarfjördur (ISL)

Ventspils (LVA) v Luftëtari (ALB)

Cliftonville (NIR) v Nordsjælland (DEN)

Banants (ARM) v Sarajevo (BIH)

Engordany (AND) / Folgore (SMR) v Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Petrocub (MDA) v Osijek (CRO)

Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) v Laçi (ALB)

Ferencváros (HUN) v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Balzan (MLT) v Kesla (AZE)

Budapest Honvéd (HUN) v Rabotnicki (MKD)

Rudar Pljevlja (MNE) v Partizan (SRB)

CSKA Sofia (BUL) v Riga (LVA)

Milsami Orhei (MDA) v Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Radnicki Niš (SRB) v UE Sant Julià (AND) / Gzira United (MLT)

Lech Poznan (POL) v Gandzasar-Kapan (ARM)

Chikhura Sachkhere (GEO) v Beitar Jerusalem (ISR)

Vaduz (LIE) v Levski Sofia (BUL)

Željeznicar (BIH) v Narva Trans (EST)

Cefn Druids (WAL) / Trakai (LTU) v Irtysh (KAZ)

Hibernian (SCO) v NSÍ Runavík (FRO)

Rudar Velenje (SVN) v Tre Fiori (SMR) / Bala Town (WAL)

Levadia Tallinn (EST) v Dundalk (IRL)

ÍBV (ISL) v Sarpsborg (NOR)

København (DEN) v KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

Liepaja (LVA) v Häcken (SWE)