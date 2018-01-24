Republic of Ireland to play home games in the space of three days

The Republic of Ireland will kick off their Nations League campaign with a trip to Cardiff on September 6th with both of the team’s home games to be played in the space of three days the following month.

The Danes will visit Dublin on Saturday, October 13th in what will be the first encounter between the two nations since Martin O’Neill and his players suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Christian Eriksen and co in the World Cup playoffs. Ryan Giggs’s Wales are due at the Aviva stadium three days later on Tuesday, October 16th, just over a year to the day after James McClean’s goal decided the vital World Cup meeting between the two sides.

“It [the playoff loss] is still fresh in the memory,” said O’Neill shortly after the draw was made, “so we would want to avenge that if at all possible.”

Ireland will travel for the return game, most likely in Copenhagen, in the middle of November with the fixture listed for Monday 19th.

Northern Ireland’s programme is sort of the reverse of the Republic’s with both of the team’s away games scheduled to take place in October.

Michael O’Neill’s side will open their campaign in Belfast against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday, September 8th with the reverse game on Monday, October 15th, three days after the trip to Austria who will then complete the team’s schedule when they travel to Ireland on Sunday, November 18th.

Republic of Ireland fixtures – Thurs, Sep 6th: Wales (a); Sat, Oct 13th: Denmark (h); Tue, Oct 16th: Wales (h); Mon, Nov 19th: Denmark (a).