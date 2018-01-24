Martin O’Neill ‘didn’t break any rules’ with Stoke City talks

Ireland manager admits he considered his future in the wake of defeat to Denmark

John Fallon in Lausanne, Switzerland

Martin O’Neill has said he ‘didn’t break any rules’ by speaking to Stoke City. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Martin O’Neill has said he ‘didn’t break any rules’ by speaking to Stoke City. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

 

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has defended his decision to enter talks with Stoke City last week over their managerial vacancy, insisting he “didn’t break any rules.”

Speaking on Wednesday in Lausanne, Switzerland ,at the draw for the inaugural Uefa Nations League which grouped Ireland with familiar foes Denmark and Wales, the Derryman provided an insight for the first time about the recent speculation over his future.

O’Neill only rubberstamped on Tuesday night the verbal agreement he made with the FAI in October to remain in charge for another two years.

While that gap appeared to hasten Stoke’s interest in recruiting O’Neill to replace Mark Hughes, the Ireland boss reaffirmed the revelation made by FAI chief executive John Delaney last week that he is permitted to speak with other suitors.

“First of all, in terms of adhering to my agreement with John (Delaney), I wasn’t any breaking rules for a start,” said O’Neill.

“Seemingly that was the call but I’m not one that is liable to take myself off at a moment’s notice. I’ve spent a number of years at clubs and I’ve been with Ireland four years. I wouldn’t take things too lightly and I’m delighted be managing Ireland.”

Despite that assertion, O’Neill did admit he had to reassess his future following the 5-1 mauling by Denmark in the World Cup play-off. He also pointed out that no specific terms on his new deal were discussed with the FAI when he made that vow to extend his stay before the concluding double-header of the World Cup qualification group.

He said: “I think you do take some time on these things. We had an agreement but you have to agree to terms for a start.

“I’m sure reporters are in the same position with employers. You might have an agreement but, until everything is actually settled with the finances, who knows?”

On the draw itself, O’Neill expressed his contentment at being afforded an opportunity to earn a measure of revenge against the Danes. Ireland’s four matches will take place between September and November.

“It’s a chance to get back at Denmark and I’m sure the players will feel the same,” he said.

“It is tough draw for us but nothing much has changed. We know the opposition and they know us.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.