Pele to miss London tribute dinner due to severe exhaustion

Brazilian legend taken to hospital after collapsing on Thursday
Pele used a walking frame to stand on stage during the opening event of the 2018 Carioca Football Championship in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Photograph: Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images

Pele used a walking frame to stand on stage during the opening event of the 2018 Carioca Football Championship in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Photograph: Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images

 

Pele will be unable to attend a London tribute dinner in his honour after he collapsed and was taken to hospital in Brazil with severe exhaustion.

Pele has struggled with health issues and has been pictured using a cane to aid his walking due to problematic hips and knees in recent years. On Monday last he appeared on stage at a football launch in Rio de Janeiro using a walking frame.

Those ongoing concerns over the welfare of Pele exacerbated in December last year when he arrived at the 2018 World Cup draw in Russia using a wheelchair.

The Football Writers’ Association said in a statement that the three-time World Cup winner with Brazil, now aged 77, would not be able to come to its event on Sunday.

“In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken to hospital in Brazil where he has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion. He remains on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery,” the FWA said.

“Thankfully, there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion and everybody at the Football Writers’ Association wishes Pele a swift and full recovery.”

The FWA statement continued: “Understandably, his medical situation prevents him from travelling to London for the Football Writers’ Association Tribute Night on Sunday evening at The Savoy.

“But after discussions with Pele and his team, he has insisted the event should continue, not least because many of Pele’s friends are travelling from overseas to be with us on Sunday.

“While it is incredibly sad Pele cannot attend the function, the FWA are grateful that all those who have been asked to pay tribute on the night – Gareth Southgate, Cliff Jones, Gordon Banks and Steve Hunt – are determined to help make the evening a memorable one.

“Pele’s team have also asked that we film the event and send a copy to Brazil in the knowledge it will lift the great man’s spirits to see his friends are thinking of him and sending their best wishes. With that in mind, we want to do Pele proud and make Sunday night as memorable as possible.

“It goes without saying, Pele has an open invitation to any of our functions once he regains his health and we are already discussing the possibility of him joining us in May for the Footballer of the Year dinner.”

The former Brazil striker also pulled out of the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro due to unspecified health reasons.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.