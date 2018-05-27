Mohamed Salah ‘confident’ of being fit in time for World Cup finals

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has tweeted that he is “confident” he will be available for the World Cup finals with Egypt this summer, after his shoulder injury in the Champions League final.

The Liverpool player wrote: “It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter. Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need.”

Loris Karius, meanwhile, says he is “infinitely sorry” for the mistakes he made in Liverpool’s defeat against Real Madrid on Saturday. The 24-year-old German goalkeeper was in tears at the final whistle in Kiev after the Reds’ 3-1 defeat.

The Spanish side’s first goal came when Karim Benzema charged down an attempted throw-out by Karius, and the goalkeeper then allowed a long-range Gareth Bale shot to slip through his grasp for the third.

Karius tweeted on Sunday afternoon: “Haven’t really slept until now ... the scenes are still running through my head again and again.

“I’m infinitely sorry to my team-mates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down.”

The goalkeeper added: “Thank you to our unbelievable fans who came to Kiev and held my back, even after the game. I don’t take that for granted and once again it showed me what a big family we are. Thank you and we will come back stronger.”

Karius had earlier told Talksport: “I lost my team the game. I’m sorry for everyone – from the team, from the whole club – that the mistakes cost dearly. If I could go back in time I would. I feel sorry for my team. I know I let them down. It’s very hard right now but that’s the life of a goalkeeper. These goals cost us the title, basically.”

Massive games

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence said Karius would have to live with his mistakes “for the rest of his life”.

Clemence, who was in goal for Liverpool’s first three European Cup wins including the 1-0 victory against Real in 1981, told BBC’s Sportsweek programme: “He’s made two horrendous errors at vital times in the game and he has to live with that. He’s got the whole summer to think about it and when you make mistakes in massive games like that they will be with you for the rest of your life, because people will remember them and keep reminding you of them.”

Merseyside Police released a statement saying its officers were aware of “comments/threats” made on social media to Karius.

“Merseyside Police can confirm officers are aware of a number of comments/threats made towards football players via social media. The force takes social media posts of this nature extremely seriously and any offences identified will be investigated.

“Merseyside Police would like to remind social media users that any offences including malicious communications and threatening behaviour will be investigated.”

- Guardian