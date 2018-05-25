Rob Cornwall earns Bohemians a point as derby comes to life late on

Bohemians 1 Shamrock Rovers 1

Rob Cornwall salvaged a point for Bohemians in equalising Ronan Finn’s strike as the sides swapped late goals in a Dublin derby that only caught fire in its dying embers at Dalymount Park

With Martin O’Neill, his assistant Roy Keane and some of their Ireland team-mates in attendance, Shane Supple of Bohemians and Rovers’ Graham Burke lined out against each other before they join the squad for their departure to Paris today ahead of Monday’s friendly with France.

Having tipped off Bohemians might have made a telling start with the first chance of the game three minutes in.

In behind from Cornwall’s incisive pass, Dan Byrne’s heavy touch saw the ball run through to the grateful Tomer Chencinski.

The power and pace of Rovers striker Dan Carr soon troubled Bohemians, the Londoner bustling his way through from Chencinski’s goal kick only to fail to control the ball which flew wide.

The first clear-cut chance of a frenetic game finally arrived on 32 minutes.

Rovers skipper Finn and Ethan Boyle linked on the right to put Burke in on goal. Supple was promptly off his line to narrow the angle and save well from the low drive.

While some half-time amusement was provided by an Austrian woman proposing to her boyfriend in front of the main stand, the entertainment on the pitch struggled to deliver.

Bohemians thought they’d broken the stalemate on 72 minutes when Dinny Corcoran drilled the ball home. But he was promptly flagged offside.

Rovers then took the lead on 82 minutes. The home side were incensed that a handball wasn’t given as Dylan Watts attempted to thread a pass cross field. The ball broke for David McAllister who put it over the top for the run of Finn who ran on to shoot low past Supple.

Defeat would have been harsh on Bohemians and a late twist brought them their reward.

Keith Ward arced an 88th-minute free kick in from the left flank and Cornwall arrived to power the ball to the net with a bullet header.

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Buckley, Cornwall, Casey, Morris; Grant (Gannon, 68 mins), Byrne (Brennan, 53 mins), Watts, Devaney (Kavanagh, 83 mins); Ward; Corcoran.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Chencinski; Boyle, Lopes, Grace, Byrne; Bolger; Burke, McAllister, Finn (O’Brien, 84 mins), Kavanagh (Coustrain, 74 mins); Carr (Shaw, 86 mins).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

Attendance: 3,466