Mexico create seismic shock to take down holders Germany

Hirving Lozano’s first-half goal shows up poor Germany defending in Moscow

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Hirving Lozano scores Mexico’s goal in the World Cup Group F game against Germany at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Germany 0 Mexico 1

Germany were stunned 1-0 by Mexico in the opening game of their World Cup defence in Moscow on Sunday as Hirving Lozano finished off a sharp counter-attack that exposed the ragged defending that the four-times winners had displayed in their warm-up games.

Germany’s defence had looked stretched to breaking point on several occasions in the opening half-hour, and it was no surprise when Javier Hernandez again left Mats Hummels for dead to play in Lozano, who cut inside Mesut Özil and smashed the ball low into the corner to release an explosion of noise in the Luzhniki Stadium.

Mexico’s Hirving Lozano celebrates after scoring his goal. Photograph: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Germany came close to levelling late in the half when a Toni Kroos free kick was touched on to the bar by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, and they gradually took command once Marco Reus joined the fray after an hour and introduced some pace to their attack.

But despite almost constant pressure they were largely kept at long range, and their poor finishing rarely threatened Ochoa as Mexico held out for only their second victory against the Germans in 12 attempts.

GERMANY (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Plattenhardt (Gomez, 79 mins); Kroos, Khedira (Reus, 60 mins); Müller, Özil, Draxler; Werner (Brandt, 86 mins). Booked: Muller, Hummels.

MEXICO (4-2-3-1): Ochoa; Salcedo, Ayala, Moreno, Gallardo; Herrera, Guardado (Marquez, 73 mins); Layun, Vela (Alvarez, 58 mins), Lozano (Jimenez, 66 mins); Hernandez. Booked: Moreno,Herrera.

Referee: Faghani Alireza (Iran).

Full report to follow

