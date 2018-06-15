Ronaldo reaches €18.8m deal with Spanish tax authorities

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a deal with Spanish authorities to settle a tax evasion case by paying an €18.8 million fine and accepting a suspended jail sentence, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Real Madrid’s all-time highest scorer, who is due to play in Portugal’s opening World Cup match against Spain on Friday, is the latest in a long line of top soccer players to be accused of tax evasion since a crackdown by Spanish courts.

The source confirmed a report by Spanish newspaper El Mundo of the deal but said it had yet to be signed by the lawyers.

The 33-year-old is accused of evading €14.7 million in taxes. He has denied the allegations.

Under the deal, Ronaldo would get a two-year jail sentence, but is unlikely to go to prison as Spanish law states a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi was handed a 21-month prison sentence in 2017 on similar charges but under Spanish law was able to exchange the penalty for a fine.

Ronaldo clouded fans’ delight in Real’s 3-1 win over Liverpool in the European Champions League final in Kiev in May by hinting he was about to leave the club.