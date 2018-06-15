Ronaldo reaches €18.8m deal with Spanish tax authorities

Real Madrid star also accepts suspended two-year jail sentence for evasion
Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to have paid an €18.8 million fine and accepted a suspended two-year sentence for tax evasion in Spain. Photograph: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to have paid an €18.8 million fine and accepted a suspended two-year sentence for tax evasion in Spain. Photograph: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

 

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a deal with Spanish authorities to settle a tax evasion case by paying an €18.8 million fine and accepting a suspended jail sentence, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Real Madrid’s all-time highest scorer, who is due to play in Portugal’s opening World Cup match against Spain on Friday, is the latest in a long line of top soccer players to be accused of tax evasion since a crackdown by Spanish courts.

The source confirmed a report by Spanish newspaper El Mundo of the deal but said it had yet to be signed by the lawyers.

The 33-year-old is accused of evading €14.7 million in taxes. He has denied the allegations.

Under the deal, Ronaldo would get a two-year jail sentence, but is unlikely to go to prison as Spanish law states a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi was handed a 21-month prison sentence in 2017 on similar charges but under Spanish law was able to exchange the penalty for a fine.

Ronaldo clouded fans’ delight in Real’s 3-1 win over Liverpool in the European Champions League final in Kiev in May by hinting he was about to leave the club.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.