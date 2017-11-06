Martin O’Neill hoping Jeff Hendrick will be fit for playoffs

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill is hopeful Jeff Hendrick will be fit for Saturday’s World Cup play-off first leg against Denmark.

The Burnley midfielder, a pivotal figure in Ireland’s qualifying campaign so far, suffered a glute injury against Southampton on Saturday.

Hendrick was substituted just over an hour into the Clarets’ 1-0 victory at St Mary’s and could be a doubt for the trip to Copenhagen.

“We have one or two who played over the weekend carrying bumps and bruises, and we’ll see how they are over the next few days,” said O’Neill at a press conference.

“Jeff came off after about 60-odd minutes, he was having a bit of a problem and he’s still a little bit sore at the moment.

“He’s still hopeful and I think it’s a case of the other players being nursed through the next couple of days as well.

“He’s said he’s improving so that’s good news. If the game was tomorrow morning he might struggle but he’s pretty hopeful and the medical team are hopeful.”

Injuries have already ruled out defender Richard Keogh, midfielder James McCarthy and forward Sean Maguire while David Meyler is suspended for the first leg.

Everton midfielder McCarthy had been touch-and-go in recent weeks as he returned to action in their Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea before sitting out the following two games with injury.

That game was the 26-year-old’s first start since February and resulted in another injury to his hamstring with Everton manager David Unsworth saying that he would talk to Martin O’Neill about “what’s best for club and player.”

On Monday it was confirmed that he will miss both legs as the Ireland squad gathered in Abbotstown to begin preparations for the first leg in Copenhagen on Saturday, before welcoming the Danes to Dublin for the return encounter on Tuesday November 14th.

Preston striker Sean Maguire has also been ruled out of both encounters with a hamstring injury which could see him remain on the sidelines for up to three months.

Preston confirmed over the weekend that Maguire will undergo an operation.

“North End’s Irish international forward Sean Maguire will undergo an operation after picking up an injury to his hamstring,” said the club.

“The No.24 has suffered a similar injury to the one that has ruled out Greg Cunningham since the second week of the season and is expected to be out for an extended period.

“The striker will join the likes of Cunningham, Tommy Spurr and Tom Clarke on a rehabilitation programme and the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

John O’Shea, meanwhile, remains in the squad despite speculation that he may miss out after reports of a slight problem with his calf during Sunderland’s Championship defeat to Middlesbrough. However, after assessment by the FAI’s medical team, he remains in the squad.

Other men dropping out from O’Neill’s squad as he trimmed the group down to 27 are David McGoldrick, Jonny Hayes, Daryl Horgan and Alan Browne.

O’Neill and Ireland have recent play-off experience under their belts, having qualified for Euro 2016 over two legs against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Denmark missed out in the same play-offs but O’Neill says they have improved since then, with Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen an obvious dangerman.

“If you look at the opposition Denmark were in play-offs against Sweden while we were playing Bosnia, and they were disappointed, maybe Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the difference between the two teams,” added O’Neill.

“But they have improved a great deal since then and they have some very talented players. Eriksen has been playing brilliantly.

“But our approach will be similar to the game in Bosnia. To make sure we keep the tie alive and make sure it’s all to play for in Dublin.”

Ireland squad to face Denmark (2018 World Cup playoff)

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Colin Doyle (Bradford City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Paul McShane (Reading), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall)