Riza Durmisi is only regular to miss out as Denmark name squad

Real Betis left back Riza Durmisi is the only regular in the Denmark team to miss out on the squad for the forthcoming World Cup play-off games against Ireland.

The well regarded 23 year-old who has established himself as something of an automatic choice in Age Hareide’s starting line-ups over the past couple of years, misses out on this occasion after picking up a hamstring injury while playing for his club a couple of weeks ago.

All of the squad’s other established players are included by Hareide with the likes Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney and Kasper Schmeichel joined by Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen who returns having missed his country’s last two group games through injury.

Denmark host the first leg of the play-off in Copenhagen on November 11th with the return game scheduled to take place in Dublin three days later.

The FAI has said that those supporters who have applied for tickets for the away game should hear by the end of this week whether their applications have been successful.

Squad: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Frederik Rønnow (Brondby), Jonas Lössl (Huddersfield); Andreas Bjelland (Brentford), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Mathias Jørgensen (Huddersfield), Peter Ankersen (Copenhagen), Simon Kjær (Sevilla); Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Lasse Schöne (Ajax), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Mike Jensen (Rosenborg), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen),

William Kvist (Copenhagen); Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Nicklas Bendtner (Rosenborg), Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord), Viktor Fischer (Mainz), Yussuf Poulsen (Leipzig).