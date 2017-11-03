Uefa to investigate Patrice Evra after kick to head of Marseille fan

For Manchester United player was shown a red card before the start of the match
Patric Evra is pulled back after kicking a Marseille fan before their Europa League clash with Vitoria. Photo: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images

Patric Evra is pulled back after kicking a Marseille fan before their Europa League clash with Vitoria. Photo: Miguel Riopa/Getty Images

 

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Patrice Evra after the Marseille defender aimed a kick at the head of one of the French club’s supporters.

The former Manchester United player, named as a substitute for OM’s fixture away to Vitoria, lashed out at the fan in a heated confrontation before Thursday night’s match in Portugal.

Evra was sent off and on Friday Uefa announced the 36-year-old would miss “at least one match”, with the organisation’s disciplinary body set to discuss his case at its next meeting on November 10th.

Evra is almost certain to face a more severe sanction from Uefa following scenes reminiscent of Eric Cantona’s kung-fu kick at Selhurst Park in 1995.

Video footage showed Evra aiming the kick at the Marseille fan as visiting players and supporters, who had seemingly scaled barriers to reach the advertising hoardings at the Estadio D Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes, confronted each other at the side of the pitch. He was then ushered away by a team-mate.

Marseille boss Rudi Garcia revealed afterwards Evra had reacted to taunts from the fans, but still criticised his actions.

“Pat has experience and he must not react, it’s obvious,” Garcia was quoted by L’Equipe as telling BeIN Sports.

“Patrice is a more than experienced player and we cannot respond to insults so low and so incredible because they come from one of our supporters.”

On the fan, Garcia said: “He is not a supporter of OM, because you cannot insult your own players, you have to be behind everyone.”

Former France captain Evra, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League during an eight-year spell with United, joined Marseille from Juventus in January.

He has made just two appearances for the club in all competitions this season, though.

Marseille have begun an investigation into the incident.

“A professional player must maintain self-control despite provocations and insults, no matter how unjustified they may be,” the Ligue 1 club said in a statement on their official website.

“At the same time, the club can only condemn any destructive behaviour by pseudo-supporters which hurts their own players at a time when they should instead be supporting their team.”

Further to Uefa investigation’s into Evra, the governing body has charged Marseille with breaches of Article 16 of its disciplinary regulations: namely the “field invasion by supporters, the setting-off of fireworks and acts of damages.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.