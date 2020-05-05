La Liga side Eibar express concerns about possible return to action

Spanish football expected to recommence, without spectators, in June

“We are worried about starting an activity in which we will not be able to complete the first recommendation of all experts which is physical distance,” the Eibar players said. Photograph: Vincent West /Reuters

Players from La Liga side Eibar have issued a joint statement expressing their concerns about returning to training and matches while the new coronavirus remains a threat.

Spanish soccer has been on hold since March due to the pandemic, although clubs are due to start individual training this week once they have undergone testing for the virus ahead of an expected return to matches, without spectators, by June.

Sides will be given daily testing for the virus, and training centres will be subjected to strict conditions on hygiene once activity resumes, although some players have spoken out about returning to matches.

On Tuesday, Eibar became the first top-flight club to publicly express their concerns.

“We are worried about starting an activity in which we will not be able to complete the first recommendation of all experts which is physical distance,” the players said in a statement given to radio station Cadena Ser.

“It worries us that by doing what we like most we could get infected and infect our family and friends and even contribute to a new wave of the pandemic with the terrible consequences that would have for the whole population.”

The coronavirus has claimed more than 25,000 lives in Spain since February, but the spread of the disease and the death toll has slowed as a result of one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, which the government has now begun loosening.

“The health of everyone should be the most important thing and now is the time to back this idea up with actions and not just words. We ask for guarantees and we demand responsibility,” the Eibar players said.

La Liga responded by saying it was natural for players to be cautious about returning to work, but it said it was taking appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Of course we understand that people have various emotions, including fear,” said a league spokesman. “This is an unprecedented time. However, we are taking many precautions for a safe and controlled return of football. Playing football will be safer than, for example, going to the supermarket or pharmacy.”

