Sammie Szmodics loaned to Derby due to issues in dressingroom, says Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Sammie Szmodics was loaned to Derby County at the transfer deadline due to issues surrounding dressingroom culture and club “values.”

Szmodics, who won the last of his 11 caps for the Republic of Ireland against Hungary in September 2025, recently returned to the Ipswich team following knee surgery and illness.

“It’s clear from a football perspective where Sammie’s at and how he’s done,” said McKenna ahead of EFL Championship tie away to Derby. “He had a really positive first half of the season with us in the Premier League, scored some big goals. He had two big injuries in the calendar year of 2025, both with complicated recoveries that have held him back a little bit.

“So there’s obvious football things there. But in the end it wasn’t a football decision, it wasn’t related to his football performance. It was a decision that was made in the best interests of our group dynamic, of our dressingroom culture, of the values of our dressingroom and of our team.

“In those respects the decision was made that it was best that Sammie wouldn’t be with us for the rest of the season.”

When asked for further details, McKenna said: “It’s difficult for supporters when you can’t always give them the full picture. He’s gone on loan to a team that’s going well and I understand the perception of [Szmodics joining a rival club]. But in the end it’s my responsibility to do what I think is right for the football club. I’ve done that since I’ve been here and I’ll continue to do that and that was the basis of this decision.”

On Szmodics’ potential return to Ipswich when the Derby loan ends in June, McKenna said: “We’ll see what the summer brings.”