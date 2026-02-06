Shamrock Rovers’ opener against Dundalk postponed due to unplayable pitch in Tallaght

Shamrock Rovers will have to wait to get the defence of their Premier Division title underway after Friday night’s game against Dundalk was postponed following a pitch inspection at Tallaght Stadium on Friday morning.

Dundalk were expected to bring a big crowd to Dublin for their first match back in the top flight after a year in the First Division, with over 6,000 tickets sold for the game. But with heavy rain continuing into Friday morning, the 11am inspection confirmed that the pitch was unplayable, with a new date to be announced in due course.

The game was also due to be the first live televised offering of the season on Virgin Media, who have now switched their coverage to Derry City’s opener against Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell and James McClean’s first league game back as a Candystripe. The game kicks off at 8pm on Virgin Media Two.