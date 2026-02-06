Soccer

Shamrock Rovers’ opener against Dundalk postponed due to unplayable pitch in Tallaght

Derry City v Sligo Rovers game will now be broadcast on Virgin Media as a replacement

Friday night's Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Derry City at Tallaght Stadium has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho
Friday night's Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Derry City at Tallaght Stadium has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho
Fri Feb 06 2026 - 12:101 MIN READ

Shamrock Rovers will have to wait to get the defence of their Premier Division title underway after Friday night’s game against Dundalk was postponed following a pitch inspection at Tallaght Stadium on Friday morning.

Dundalk were expected to bring a big crowd to Dublin for their first match back in the top flight after a year in the First Division, with over 6,000 tickets sold for the game. But with heavy rain continuing into Friday morning, the 11am inspection confirmed that the pitch was unplayable, with a new date to be announced in due course.

The game was also due to be the first live televised offering of the season on Virgin Media, who have now switched their coverage to Derry City’s opener against Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell and James McClean’s first league game back as a Candystripe. The game kicks off at 8pm on Virgin Media Two.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone