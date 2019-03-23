John Delaney steps aside as FAI chief executive
Delaney takes up new role as executive vice-president; Rea Walsh named interim CEO
John Delaney during Ireland’s win over Gibraltar on Saturday evening. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Football Association of Ireland (FAI) chief executive John Delaney stepped aside from his role on Saturday but he will remain in the association he has led since 2005 in a new role of executive vice-president.
Rea Walshe, who was promoted to the role of chief operation officer a month ago, was named interim chief executive.
A search for a new CEO will begin immediately
