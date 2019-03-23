Gibraltar 0 Republic of Ireland 1: Ireland player ratings

Darren Randolph

A spectator in the first half, Randolph excelled when called into duty early in the second, his sharp save keeping Roy Chipolina’s bullet header at bay. A vital intervention, Ireland went on to score moments later. Rating: 8

Darren Randolph made a vital save at the start of the second half against Gibraltar. Photograph: Simon Galloway/PA

Séamus Coleman

Captain Coleman saw plenty of the ball on his 50th cap but only got to the by-line sporadically. The introduction of the left-footed Brady for Doherty gave him more space to get forward. Rating: 6

Shane Duffy

Duffy remains a towering presence in the box and a key outlet for Ireland going forward, and should have scored with a header at the death. A few loose touches at the back but rarely troubled. Rating: 6

Shane Duffy misses with a late header against Gibraltar. Photograph: james Crombie/Inpho

Richard Keogh

It was a quiet afternoon for Keogh, whose main task in the first half was sweeping up Gibraltar’s long balls and then moving it on. Made a good block from Walker’s shot deep in the second-half. Rating: 6

Enda Stevens

Not the tidiest performance from Stevens, who struggled to have an influence going forward and was booked in the second half. Got caught cold straight after the break and Gibraltar nearly scored from the resulting corner. Rating: 5

Matt Doherty

Doherty’s touch was always assured but he was often cramped for room on the right, unable to get chalk on his boots and blunting Coleman in the process. He has to start for Ireland, it’s just a question of where. Rating: 6

Jeff Hendrick

Ireland often looked down the channels rather than trying to dictate the tempo through the middle but Hendrick was tidy and took his goal very well, a neat first-time finish into the far corner. Rating: 7

Jeff Hendrick scores Ireland’s winner at the Victoria Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Conor Hourihane

Named man of the match, Hourihane was steady in possession and his delivery from set-pieces was always dangerous. His fine ball released McGoldrick down the left in the build-up to the winning goal. Rating: 7

James McClean

A frustrating evening for McClean, who did more defending than attacking in the first half and was booked for a silly foul just before the break. Typically relentless off the ball, he didn’t get a sniff on it. Rating: 5

David McGoldrick

McGoldrick’s fine domestic form was rewarded with a rare international start and he grew into the game, showing great strength and composure to tee up Hendrick for the goal. Was always lively, looking for space and the ball. Rating: 7

Sean Maguire

Maguire was isolated for much of the first half, the conditions not really suiting him as he struggled to hold the ball up. However, he stuck at it, and had more joy later on as he dropped off to link the play. Rating: 6

Sean Maguire in action against Gibraltar. Photograph: Simon Galloway/PA Wire.

Substitutes

Robbie Brady came on for Doherty and allowed Coleman more room as he cut in from the right. Harry Arter was deployed in a more advanced role and was busy, keeping Gibraltar penned in as the clock ran down. Rating: 6

Manager

Anything other than a victory in his first game would have set alarm bells ringing and could have proved terminal for hopes of Euro 2020 qualification, so McCarthy will be delighted with the three points, regardless of how they were won. Rating: 6