Callum Hudson-Odoi called into England squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been promoted to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro, with the Chelsea winger the second member of the successful Under-17s World Cup side to make the step up to senior level.

The 18-year-old, who has yet to start in the Premier League, had been due to make his debut for Aidy Boothroyd’s Under-21s in the games against Poland and Germany, but has instead been drafted straight into the senior set-up at St George’s Park.

Hudson-Odoi scored two goals in seven appearances for the victorious Under-17s at the 2017 tournament in India, and joins his team-mate at that event, Jadon Sancho, in graduating into Southgate’s squad.

His elevation came on the day Chelsea confirmed they had complained to Uefa after the teenager was allegedly subjected to racist abuse late on in the Europa League victory at Dynamo Kyiv last week.

Hudson-Odoi started the tie at the Olympic Stadium, scoring the visitors’ fifth goal – his fourth goal in the competition this season – only to be on the receiving end of monkey chants close to the final whistle in Chelsea’s emphatic victory.

He joins the Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse in stepping into Southgate’s squad for the games at Wembley and in Podgorica. The 24-year-old won his only senior cap for England back in March 2017, but has been in excellent recent form at club level, scoring six goals in his past 10 appearances.

England have lost John Stones, Fabian Delph and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from their original party, with the trio all nursing injuries, and there could be further withdrawals later on Monday as players are assessed upon their arrival at St George’s Park. It remains to be seen whether Kieran Trippier, who has not featured for Tottenham since the north London derby against Arsenal on March 2nd, is deemed fit enough to play.

Jordan Henderson, who sustained an ankle injury early on in Liverpool’s win at Bayern Munich and missed the Premier League leaders’ win at Fulham on Sunday, is expected to train tomorrow. – Guardian