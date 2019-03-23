Matt Doherty named on right side of Ireland midfield for Gibraltar clash

Mick McCarthy has opted to play Richard Keogh and Shane Duffy in the centre of an Irish back four, with Matt Doherty playing on the right side of midfield ahead of captain Séamus Coleman.

The Everton defender will captain the side in his 50th cap, with Enda Stevens making up the back four at left back.

Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane are named in central midfield, with Doherty and James McClean on the wings, while Seán Maguire and David McGoldrick start up front.

The game gets underway at 5pm, with conditions set to be windy on the plastic pitch at the Victoria Stadium.

GIBRALTAR: Goldwin (Gibraltar Utd); Sergeant (West Didbury and Chorlton), Annesley (Blackburn Rovers), R Chipolina (Lincoln Red Imps), J Chipolina (Lincoln Red Imps); Hernandez (Lincoln Red Imps), Bardon (North Texas), Walker (Europa), Olivero (Abingdon Utd); Casciaro (Lincoln Red Imps) , De Barr (Europa).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Randolph (Middlesbrough); Coleman (Everton), Duffy (Brighton), Keogh (Derby County), Stevens (Sheffield United); Doherty (Wolves), Hendrick (Burnley), Hourihane (Aston Villa), McClean (Stoke City); McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Maguire (Preston North End).