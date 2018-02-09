Ireland to play USA in a friendly in Dublin

FAI have announced another friendly for June in what is a barren year for Ireland
Martin O’Neill’s side now have five friendlies scheduled for 2018. Photo: Inpho

Martin O’Neill’s side now have five friendlies scheduled for 2018. Photo: Inpho

 

The United States are the latest team to be announced as friendly opponents for Ireland with the two sides set to meet at the Aviva stadium on June 2nd.

The US – who also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup – will take on Martin O’Neill’s side five days after the meeting between Ireland and France in Paris.

It is the fifth friendly announced by the FAI for what will be a pretty barren year for Ireland until the Nations League kicks off against Wales in Cardiff on September 6th.

Ireland will take on Turkey in March, France in May and the US in June before the Wales clash. There are also two friendlies scheduled for later in the year with Ireland travelling to face Poland on September 11th before taking on Northern Ireland for the first time in 10 years on November 15th.

The June meeting will be the 10th time Ireland have played the US.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.