Ireland to play USA in a friendly in Dublin

The United States are the latest team to be announced as friendly opponents for Ireland with the two sides set to meet at the Aviva stadium on June 2nd.

The US – who also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup – will take on Martin O’Neill’s side five days after the meeting between Ireland and France in Paris.

It is the fifth friendly announced by the FAI for what will be a pretty barren year for Ireland until the Nations League kicks off against Wales in Cardiff on September 6th.

Ireland will take on Turkey in March, France in May and the US in June before the Wales clash. There are also two friendlies scheduled for later in the year with Ireland travelling to face Poland on September 11th before taking on Northern Ireland for the first time in 10 years on November 15th.

The June meeting will be the 10th time Ireland have played the US.