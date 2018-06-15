Fifa investigating 6,000 empty seats at Uruguay v Egypt game

A crowd of 27,015 watched the Group A game in Ekaterinburg
A view of empty seats during the Group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the Ekaterinburg Arena. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters

A view of empty seats during the Group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the Ekaterinburg Arena. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters

 

Fifa is investigating after thousands of seats were left unfilled for Uruguay’s World Cup match against Egypt in Ekaterinburg.

Jose Gimenez proved Uruguay’s saviour with a 90th-minute winner in a poor match played at a stadium which had more than 6,000 empty seats – nearly 20 per cent of the ground capacity.

A Fifa spokesman said: “We can confirm that the official attendance for the match between Egypt and Uruguay in Ekaterinburg is 27,015. The Fifa World Cup stadium capacity is 33,061.

“The fact that the actual attendance is lower than the number of allocated tickets can be due to different factors, including ‘no shows’ on match day, which Fifa is currently investigating.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.