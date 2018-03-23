FAI stands to receive up to €2 million from Nations League

The FAI could earn up to €2 million in solidarity and bonus fees from the Uefa Nations League after it was announced that the European governing body will shell out a total of €76.25 million to the 55 teams participating in the competition.

The 12 strongest teams based on UEFA rankings – divided into four groups of three in League A – will each receive €1.5 million in solidarity fees while each group winner will be given an additional €1.5 million as a bonus.

The four group winners from League A will then compete for the Uefa Nations League trophy next June and stand to gain a further €4.5 million if they win the title – taking the maximum amount they can earn to €7.5 million, Uefa added.

League B teams – including Ireland – can earn a maximum of €2 million while League C teams can pocket a maximum of €1.5 million. League D teams, the lowest tier of the competition, can earn a maximum of €1 million in solidarity and bonus fees.

The four-tier tournament that Uefa has introduced to replace international friendlies will run alongside the traditional European championship qualifiers.

Group matches in all four divisions will be played between September and November this year.