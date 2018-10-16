Callum Robinson and Aiden O’Brien start up front for Ireland
Shane Long drops to bench; Wales make five changes from Spain defeat
Callum Robinson (centre) talks to Cyrus Christie (left) and Derrick Williams as the Ireland players walk the pitch after arriving at the Aviva stadium ahead of Nations League game against Wales. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has made two changes for Tuesday night’s Nations League game against Wales, with Callum Robinson and Aiden O’Brien coming in to make up a new forward partnership.
The two played together in the friendly away to Poland, with Millwall’s O’Brien scoring on his first start in the 1-1 draw in Wroclaw. Robinson impressed off the bench in the second half in the 0-0 draw against Denmark on Saturday night.
Shane Long has been dropped to the bench, while Callum O’Dowda misses out through injury.
Ryan Giggs also named a much-changed Wales team after the 4-1 friendly defeat to Spain in Cardiff.
Wales are without Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey for the first time in a competitive fixture since the latter made his debut in 2008, and James Chester, Matthew Smith, David Brooks, Tom Lawrence and Tyler Roberts all came in to a side showing five changes.
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND : D Randolph; R Keogh (capt), S Duffy, K Long; M Doherty, C Christie, H Arter, J Hendrick, J McClean; C Robinson, A O’Brien.
WALES: W Hennessey; C Roberts, J Chester, A Williams (capt), B Davies; M Smith, J Allen; H Wilson, H Brooks, T Lawrence; T Roberts.