Jose Mourinho charged by FA over touchline comments

Manchester United manager spoke into camera after Newcastle game
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho after the Premier League match against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Jose Mourinho has been charged by the English Football Association over comments he made after Manchester United’s victory over Newcastle on October 6th.

The United manager spoke into a camera after his side came from behind to triumph 3-2 at Old Trafford.

The FA alleges Mourinho’s language was “insulting and/or abusive and/or improper” and the Portuguese has until Friday to respond to the charge.

Mourinho could potentially face a touchline ban if found guilty.

An FA spokesperson said: “Jose Mourinho has been charged following Manchester United’s game against Newcastle United on October 6, 2018.

“It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper. He has until 6pm on October 19, 2018 to respond to the charge.”

The match was played amid a tense atmosphere with the club having denied a report earlier in the day that Mourinho was going to be sacked that weekend regardless of the result.

United recovered from 2-0 down to complete a dramatic comeback with a 90th-minute goal from Alexis Sanchez. The victory ended a run of four games without a win.

Footage shows Mourinho saying something, apparently in Portuguese, while at one point looking into a camera, as he headed towards the tunnel after the final whistle.

He also made a gesture with his right hand while speaking, pointing with his little finger.

The 55-year-old, who claimed after the match that he was the subject of a media “manhunt”, said when asked about the gesture: “It is a finger. Smaller than the others, but it is a finger.”

