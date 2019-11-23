Freak Vidal goal gives sluggish Barcelona victory at Leganes

La Liga leaders went a goal down to league’s bottom side before comeback

Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal celebrates his goal with Ansu Fati and Junior Firpo during the La Liga match against Leganes at the Estadio Municipal Butarque. Photograph: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal celebrates his goal with Ansu Fati and Junior Firpo during the La Liga match against Leganes at the Estadio Municipal Butarque. Photograph: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images

 

Leganes 1 Barcelona 2

Barcelona came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at La Liga’s basement club Leganes on Saturday after another unconvincing display away from home from the champions as substitute Arturo Vidal struck a scrappy late winner.

Struggling Leganes had taken the lead in coach Javier Aguirre’s first home game in charge thanks to a superb strike into the top corner from Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri in the 12th minute.

The home side spurned two chances to extend their advantage before the break but Barca levelled in the 52nd minute when Luis Suarez glanced in Lionel Messi’s free kick.

Barca won the game thanks to a fortunate goal in the 79th minute from Chilean midfielder Vidal, who was in a clear offside position when he knocked in from close range but a VAR review ruled him on as the ball had bounced off Leganes’ Ruben Perez.

Ernesto Valverde’s side extended their lead at the top of the table by three points although second-placed Real Madrid can go level with them when they host Real Sociedad later on Saturday.

Barca face title rivals Atletico Madrid away from home next and will have to do so without influential midfielder Sergio Busquets who is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the campaign.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.