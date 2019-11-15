Derrick Williams to miss Denmark clash with a calf strain

Blackburn Rovers fullback Derrick Williams will miss Ireland’s crunch Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Denmark on Monday night due to injury.

Williams was on the scoresheet as Ireland beat New Zealand 3-1 on Thursday - equalising with a bullet header just before half-time - but he has returned to his club for treatment after picking up a calf strain.

Mick McCarthy confirmed Williams’ injury on Friday, he said: “Derrick felt his calf in the second half of the game and our medical team have assessed him today.

“He will go back to his club now and we wish him well. He was one of our best players on Thursday night and deserved his goal.”

Meanwhile Celtic fullback Lee O’Connor will return to the Under-21s ahead of their Euro 2021 qualifier against Sweden in Tallaght on Tuesday, November 19th.

The 19-year-old impressed on his full senior debut against the Kiwis, but will be available to Stephen Kenny for the visit of the Swedes.

McCarthy said: “Lee had a really good debut, I was impressed with him and I’ve told him to be very proud of how he played.”

The Republic manager has confirmed he has no plans to add to his 25-man squad ahead of Monday’s game at the Aviva Stadium.