FAI Cup draw: Dundalk and Cork avoid each other once again

For the fourth year in a row Dundalk and Cork City have been kept apart in the FAI Cup semi-final draw.

The two sides have contested the FAI Cup final for the last three consecutive years and could be set to do so once again after the draw failed to pit them together.

If they are to defend their title Cork will first have to prevail in a trip to either Derry City or Bohemians, depending on who wins their quarter-final meeting on September 19th.

Dundalk, meanwhile, will have to put an end to UCD’s hopes of a double when they meet the Students – who are on the verge of winning the First Division – at Oriel Park.

FAI Cup semi-final draw

Dundalk vs UCD

Derry City/Bohemians vs Cork City