Everton’s Richarlison on the double for new-look Brazil side

There were first starts for Richarlison at centre forward and Arthur in midfield
Brazil’s Richarlison celebrates his first goal against El Salvador. Photograph: PA

Brazil’s Richarlison celebrates his first goal against El Salvador. Photograph: PA

 

A double from Richarlison on his first international start helped Brazil to a 5-0 win over El Salvador in Maryland on Tuesday.

Brazil ran out with a new-look side, with coach Tite giving debuts to goalkeeper Neto and full-back Eder Militao as well as first starts to Richarlison at centre forward and Arthur in midfield.

The new boys looked completely at home against a team ranked 72nd in the world and Brazil took just three minutes to open the scoring when Neymar slotted home a penalty after Richarlison had been brought down in the box.

Richarlison got his name on the scoresheet 13 minutes later when he curled a spectacular shot into the top corner from 15 meters out and on the half hour mark Brazil made it 3-0, Phillipe Coutinho firing home from the edge of the box after Neymar laid the ball into his path.

Both sides made changes at halftime but the five-times world champions took just five more minutes to get a fourth goal, with Richarlison scoring his second when he pounced onto a loose ball to rifle home a low shot from inside the box.

Marquinhos got Brazil a fifth in the final minute when he headed home a corner from Neymar.

“I am delighted to get two goals and for the chance that coach Tite gave me,” Richarlison said. “Now, we celebrate and then get back to my club and keep working hard.”

Brazil’s next games will be friendlies in Saudi Arabia against the host nation on October 12 and then Argentina four days later.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.