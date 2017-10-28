Wilfried Zaha snatches point for Palace in the 97th minute

West Ham throw away two goal lead at Selhurst Park, Stoke secure badly needed win

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Wilfried Zaha celebrates his 97th minute equaliser for Crystal Palace. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Wilfried Zaha celebrates his 97th minute equaliser for Crystal Palace. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

 

Crystal Palace 2 West Ham United 2

Slaven Bilic’s do-or-die week ended in disappointment as Wilfried Zaha’s 97th-minute equaliser earned Crystal

Palace a 2-2 draw at home to West Ham. Bilic had admitted this was another crunch few days for his future as manager and the visitors looked on course for a morale-boosting win when Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew put them two up at Selhurst Park. But

Palace came roaring back in the second half as Luka Milivojevic’s penalty and a stoppage-time strike from Zaha earned Roy Hodgson’s men a dramatic point.

Warford 0 Stoke City 1

Darren Fletcher volleyed his first goal for Stoke to take the wind out of Watford’s sails. The Hornets were looking to cement their place in the top six, but Fletcher’s Paul Scholes-style strike from the edge of the area secured a first away win for City.

The 1-0 victory also eased the pressure on Stoke manager Mark Hughes, who was in danger of becoming the latest boss under the microscope following four defeats in five matches.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.