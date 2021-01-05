West Brom’s Karlan Grant out for up to six weeks
23-year-old striker cracked a bone in his foot ahead of defeat to Arsenal on January 2nd
West Brom’s Karlan Grant has been ruled out for up to six weeks after cracking a bone in his foot. Photograph: ShaunBotterill/Getty/AFP
West Brom have been dealt an injury blow with the news that Karlan Grant will be out for the next five to six weeks with a cracked bone in his foot.
The 23-year-old suffered the injury ahead of Albion’s Premier League match against Arsenal on January 2nd — a game in which Sam Allardyce’s team were beaten 4-0 at the Hawthorns.
Grant joined the Baggies from Huddersfield in October in a deal that could eventually be worth a reported £15million.
He has made 12 appearances and scored one goal — in the 1-1 draw at Brighton shortly after his arrival at the club.