Jack Byrne completes move to Mick McCarthy’s Apoel Nicosia

Ireland midfielder joins with team in a bad run of three consecutive losses without a goal

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Irleand international Jack Byrne has left Shamrock Rovers to join Apoel Nicosia. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Jack Byrne has completed a move from Shamrock Rovers to Apoel Nicosia with the Ireland international signing a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Apoel are managed by Mick McCarthy – who gave Byrne his Ireland debut during his tenure as national team manager – and currently sit 11th in the Cypriot First Division, well off the pace set by table-toppers Apollon.

The 24-year-old announced on social media last week that he would be leaving Rovers after a two-season spell which was topped with lifting the League of Ireland trophy last season.

Previously the Dubliner had been with Manchester City, Blackburn, Wigan and Oldham in England as well as spells at Kilmarnock and Dutch side Cambuur before moving home.

Byrne could make his debut for Apoel away to Doxa on Tuesday if paperwork is completed on time but, if not, he will be available for their home clash with Ermis on Saturday. McCarthy’s team are currently on a run of three successive defeats without scoring a goal with the former Ireland manager struggling to make an impact since taking over in November.

