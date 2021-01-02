Fulham’s clash with Burnley off due to more Covid-19 cases

Fulham’s Premier League clash with Burnley on Sunday has been postponed because of more coronavirus cases at the club.

The news comes three days after the Cottagers’ scheduled match against Tottenham was also called off following an outbreak at the London club.

A Fulham statement read: “Following further new positive results returned from the most recent Covid-19 tests, the club can confirm that this Sunday’s away fixture at Burnley has been postponed after discussions with the Premier League and advice from medical teams.”

The Fulham statement continued: “Those who tested positive are self-isolating in line with UK Government and Premier League guidance.

“The welfare of our players, staff and their families continues to be of paramount importance and we wish those who have tested positive a safe and speedy recovery.”

The Premier League’s stance remains that continuing with the season as planned is the right option.

A statement read: “With the health of players and staff the priority, the League and Fulham will agree a further action plan to control the outbreak to allow the club to resume their season safely. Players and staff will now be retested as part of a revised testing schedule.

“With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the League continues to have confidence in its Covid-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled.

“The League wishes those with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange Fulham’s two postponed games as soon as possible.”