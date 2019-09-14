Tammy Abraham grabs hat-trick and an own goal in Chelsea win

Wolves 2 Chelsea 5

Tammy Abraham’s fine goalscoring form continued with a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Wolves 5-2 at Molineux.

Fikayo Tomori put Frank Lampard’s Blues ahead with a superb 31st-minute strike and Abraham doubled the advantage three minutes later.

Abraham, who had netted twice in each of his previous two games, then added a header in the 41st minute and a 55th-minute finish to make victory look all but secure for the away side.

Wolves hit back via an Abraham own-goal in the 69th minute and it was 4-2 in the 85th thanks to substitute Patrick Cutrone, before Mason Mount notched Chelsea’s fifth in added time.

Abraham’s eventful outing concluded with him coming off injured in the 77th minute – but he had a big smile on his face come the final whistle.

In a quiet opening to the game, it was Wolves – who were celebrating 130 years of playing at Molineux – looking the livelier in an attacking sense as Adama Traore and Diogo Jota had crosses cleared.

Chelsea then registered the contest’s first attempt on goal in the 20th minute as a flick by the fit-again Antonio Rüdiger, making his maiden appearance of the season, deflected wide.

Willian subsequently fired over the Wolves goal before the visitors grabbed the lead in spectacular fashion when Jota’s challenge on Mount sent the ball to Tomori and the young defender curled in a stunning strike from around 30 yards out.

Three minutes later the advantage was doubled as Tomori played a pass towards Mount in the box, he went down but the ball ricocheted to Abraham, and the striker turned and fired past Rui Patricio.

And after Andreas Christensen had taken the ball away from Jota in the Chelsea area, Abraham then notched his second, Conor Coady unable to prevent the former Aston Villa loanee from heading in Marcos Alonso’s cross.

As Wolves looked to reply, Raul Jiminez headed wide in first-half stoppage time and three minutes after the break Ruben Neves saw a drive deflect behind off Abraham.

The hosts were then tormented once again by Abraham at the other end of the pitch as he completed his treble, bringing down a Jorginho pass, getting past Coady and slotting a shot into the net.

Cutrone just failed connect with a low Jota delivery in the danger zone, before Mount rounded Patricio, only to see his effort go into the side-netting.

Soon after, Wolves pulled a goal back when Romain Saiss’s header from Joao Moutinho’s corner went in via the gloves of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Abraham.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team then had a penalty appeal turned down by referee Graham Scott when substitute Matt Doherty went down under pressure from Alonso, before Abraham was forced off having made an uncomfortable landing as Chelsea defended a corner.

Wolves reduced the deficit further with five minutes of normal time remaining when Doherty’s shot was parried by Arrizabalaga and Cutrone converted from close-range on the follow-up, the effort being allowed to stand after a VAR check for offside.

The home side had another penalty shout rejected, following a coming together between Tomori and Cutrone, before Mount wrapped up the scoring late on, taking a pass from substitute Michy Batshuayi, cutting inside Jesus Vallejo and shooting past Patricio.