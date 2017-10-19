No Premier League fixtures on Christmas Eve after fan backlash

Announcement a victory for fan groups who had lobbied against wishes of TV companies

David Hytner

A fan dressed as Santa Claus watches the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on December 21st, 2014. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium will not be moved to Christmas Eve after a backlash from supporters against the Sky TV-driven proposal.

Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year and Sky had wanted to schedule the game that night. Instead, it has moved the match to the evening of Friday, December 22nd with no games on Christmas Eve.

Fans had been furious about the plan, with Liverpool’s followers facing the prospect of being stuck in London for Christmas Day. There were also issues from Arsenal’s side relating to stewarding.

Arsenal will have a Carabao Cup quarter-final on either Tuesday 19th or Wednesday December 20th – if they beat Norwich City at home next Tuesday – which would not be ideal before the Liverpool match. Liverpool are out of the Carabao Cup, having lost at Leicester City last month.

Premier League fixtures 22-23 December

Friday December 22nd

Arsenal v Liverpool 19:45 (Sky Sports)

Saturday December 23rd

Everton v Chelsea 12:30 (Sky Sports)

Brighton v Watford 15:00

Manchester City v Bournemouth 15:00

Southampton v Huddersfield Town 15:00

Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion 15:00

Swansea City v Crystal Palace 15:00

West Ham United v Newcastle United 15:00

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 (BT Sport)

Leicester City v Manchester United 19:45 (Sky Sports)

