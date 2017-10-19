Shane Duffy could feature for Brighton against West Ham

Brighton hope to have Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy available for Friday night’s Premier League trip to West Ham, easing concerns that he could miss next months World Cup play-offs against Denmark.

The Ireland international will be given a late fitness test after being forced off with a groin problem during the second half of last weekend’s match with Everton.

Duffy limped off after 73 minutes of Brighton’s 1-1 draw but told local media earlier this week: “Hopefully it’ll calm down and I’ll try my best to get available for Friday. I just felt my groin but hopefully it’s nothing too bad.

“There was like a pop feeling, but it’s calmed down now. I’ve iced it and had treatment so it’s a little bit better. I think it was when I was running back it just felt a bit tense.”