Matt Doherty scores winner as Wolves’ fine run goes on

Crystal Palace 0 Wolves 1

History-making Wolves continued their fine start to the Premier League season with a deserved 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

They became the first team in the competition’s existence to name an unchanged starting XI throughout their first eight fixtures, and their manager Nuno Espirito Santo was rewarded when Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty scored to secure the three points that took them up to seventh place.

Wolves have already been spoken of as the best team to have been promoted from the Championship, and while such a description may yet prove premature, they are strongly placed to finish the highest of those outside of the established top six and widely considered out of reach.

Watford 0 Bournemouth 4

Callum Wilson taps in Bournemouth’s fourth goal during the Premier League game against Watford at Vicarage Road. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Joshua King’s 12-minute brace propelled Bournemouth to their biggest Premier League away win as they thrashed 10-man Watford 4-0 at Vicarage Road.

The Norway forward took his top-flight tally to four goals in eight games as Eddie Howe’s side overwhelmed the stunned Hornets.

David Brooks and Callum Wilson also found the net as Bournemouth took full advantage of Christian Kabasele’s red card for two bookings.

Kabasele walked for a second yellow when upending King in the Watford area, with the Cherries striker firing home the resulting penalty in the 33rd minute.

Belgium defender Kabasele had been fortunate to avoid a straight red card for a clumsy elbow to the head of Cherries goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, so could have precious few complaints on his eventual dismissal.

Bournemouth now boast 16 points from just eight league games this term – last season it took them 16 matches to reach the same margin.

Tottenham Hotspur 1 Cardiff City 0

Eric Dier scores for Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match at Cardiff City at Wembley Stadium. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP

A rare Eric Dier goal earned Tottenham a 1-0 victory over 10-man Cardiff, extending their winning run to three Premier League matches.

Spurs should have led by more than just Dier’s first club goal in 18 months before Cardiff had midfielder Joe Ralls sent off after 58 minutes at Wembley.Ralls was dismissed for tripping Lucas Moura with the ball way out of reach.

Sean Morrison hit the post as Cardiff came close to an equaliser despite their numerical disadvantage, but the Bluebirds could not find a leveller and remain winless after eight games.

Leicester 1 Everton 2

Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson fires home the winning goal in the Premier League match against Leicester City at The King Power Stadium. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Gylfi Sigurdsson’s stunner earned Everton a deserved 2-1 win at 10-man Leicester.

The midfielder crashed in his fifth goal of the season from 25 yards as the Toffees picked up their second successive Premier League victory.

Richarlison opened the scoring at the King Power Stadium only for Ricardo Pereira to level just before half-time.

Everton took control after Wes Morgan’s second-half dismissal, which was earned for collecting two yellow cards after fouls on Richarlison.

Burnley 1 Huddersfield 1

Huddersfield Town’s Christopher Schindler celebrates scoring their equaliser against Burnley at Turf Moor. Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Strugglers Huddersfield Town picked up a valuable away point with a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Sam Vokes headed Burnley in front in the 20th minute, rising well to meet a Johann Berg Gudmundsson cross.

Huddersfield dominated possession though and finally got some reward in the 66th minute when Christopher Schindler headed in Chris Lowe’s cross.

The Yorkshire side have yet to win this season and are in 18th place on three points.