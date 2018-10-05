LOI round-up: Cork’s reign comes to a dour end in Tallaght

Shamrock Rovers 0-0 Cork City

Cork City relinquished their SSE Airtricity League title, after a dour scoreless draw against Shamrock Rovers, with the lack of any real intensity visible from the start of the game.

Shamrock Rovers will be frustrated they could not push on and claim the three points, as Stephen Bradley’s charges were superior for large periods of the game, but ultimately could not get the crucial goal.

Cork City were very wayward in possession in the early stages and struggled to put any attacking moves together.

Ronan Finn squandered two massive chances in quick succession in the opening half, with Aaron Barry clearing the Rover’s midfielder’s 38th minute header off the line, to keep the game scoreless.

Finn again had a great chance before half-time to break the deadlock after being set up by Dylan Watts, but Peter Cherrie produced an excellent save to deny the midfielder.

Cork City looked flat throughout the opening half and would have been relieved to go into the break level, as the hosts dominated the first half, though the game was ultimately scoreless when referee Paul McLaughlin blew for half time.

The second half was a dull affair, with a mistake from Roberto Lopes gifting Barry McNamee a great opportunity to break the deadlock, with the City central midfielder unable to take advantage.

Two late saves from Peter Cherrie kept the game scoreless, with the City netminder denying Sean Kavanagh and Ronan Finn respectively, as Cork held on for an essentially meaningless point, with the title race is already decided.

Shamrock Rovers: A Mannus; E Boyle, R Lopes, L Grace, S Kavanagh; G Bolger; J Coustrain, D Watts, R Finn, D Carr; A Greene. Subs: B Miele for Coustrain (72), B Kavanagh for Carr (80), S Bone for Watts (86).

Cork City: P Cherrie; P Phillips, D Delaney, A Barry, R Hurley; C McCormack, B McNamee; S Daly-Butz; K Sadlier, C Murphy; R Coughlan. Subs: C McCarthy for Daly-Butz (h-t), G Morrissey for Sadlier (h-t), G Cummins for Coughlan (79).

Referee: P McLaughlin (Donegal).

Bohemians 1 Waterford 3

Sander Puri scored for the third match running as Waterford maintained their push for a Europa League place with victory over a youthful Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

A third successive win for Alan Reynolds’ Blues moves them level on points with third-placed Shamrock Rovers.

Despite nine changes with Monday’s FAI Cup semi-final replay at Cork City in mind, Bohemians started well to take a 15th minute lead.

‘Keeper Colin McCabe, skipper Dan Byrne and Eoghan Stokes were involved before Jamie Hamilton’s cross was turned home by Cristian Magerusan for a goal on his full debut.

Waterford hit back to level within four minutes, though, when Dylan Barnett’s cross touched into the net by Estonian winger Puri.

Six minutes later the experienced visitors were ahead.

Bohemians’ Paddy Kirk’s back pass fell short with the retreating left-fullback then pulling down Puri inside the area.

Stanley Aborah calmly sent McCabe the wrong way from the resulting penalty.

A comedy of errors cost Bohs a third goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Puri partially charged down an attempted clearance by McCabe.

Bohs central defender Dan Casey then inexplicably played the loose ball across his own goal straight to Blues’ striker Noel Hunt who shot into an empty net off a post.

Bohemians: McCabe; Lyons, Casey, Byrne, Kirk; Brennan, McCourt (Cornwall, 66); Kelly (Omochere, 62), Stokes, Hamilton; Magerusan (Grant, 73).

Waterford: Corbet; Feely, Browne, Comerford, Barnett; Keegan, Aborah (Holohan, 90+2); Puri, Hery, Galvin (Duffus, 88); Hunt (O’Halloran, 65).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

Limerick FC 0 Derry City 1

Limerick still are not certain if they will claim a place in the promotion-relegation play-offs, which a point from this game at the Market’s Field would have guaranteed.

A well struck goal by Ronan Hale gave Derry City a deserved win.

Limerick goalkeepr Tommy Holland made a superb save to deny Hale after only six minutes and the home ‘keeper pushed over a long range effort by Fisk four minutes later.

The visitors finally broke the deadlock when Hale smashed past Holland after 24 minutes .

It was all Derry and Holland was happy to see an effort from Aaron McEneff go inches wide after 34 minutes and two minutes later Fisk shot straight into the goalkeeper’s arms.

A cross from Shane Tracy was headed on to Karl O’Sullivan but he blazed over from six yards in what was the first major chance to draw level six minutes into the second half.

A Tracy free was pushed over the bar by Ger Doherty in the Derry goal and Eoin Toal cleared the corner.

Limerick FC: Holland, Kelly, Cantwell, Coleman (Morrissey 86), Duggan, Tracy, Fitzgerald, O’Sullivan (Dennehy 79), Murphy, Kennedy, Maguire.

Derry City: Doherty, McDonagh, Seabourne, Cole, Toal, Shiels, Splaine, McEneff, Low (Delap 78), Hale, Fisk.

Referee: Graham Kelly.

Drogheda United 0 Shelbourne 1

Shelbourne are in the driving seat in the First Division promotion play-off after they defeated Drogheda United 1-0 at United Park.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first-half as James English powered a header beyond Drogheda keeper Paul Skinner from close range.

Drogheda felt aggrieved moments later as Chris Lyons was taken down in the penalty area by Derek Prendergast but referee Ray Matthews pointed for a corner-kick.

United dominated possession in the second-half but they struggled to break down a resolute Shels defence.

The two sides will meet again at Tolka Park on Monday with the winners facing Finn Harps over two legs.

Drogheda: Skinner; Deasy, Farragher, Kelly, Kane; Purdy, Hyland, Brennan; McCaffrey (Hondermarck 82), Lyons, Doyle

Shelbourne: Delany: Wilson, Prendergast, Collins (McEnteer 50), Fitzgerald; Farrell (Evans 74), Byrne, Hughes, Moore; O’Sullivan, English (Boyne 90)

Referee: R Matthews (Westmeath)