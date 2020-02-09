Man City’s clash with West Ham called off due to Storm Ciara

Manchester City’s Premier League clash with West Ham has been postponed due to the adverse weather brought by Storm Ciara.

The match, which was due to kick off at 4.30pm, has been called off in the interests of safety.

A statement from the club read: “Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed.

“This decision has been made by Manchester City’s safety officer following consultation with club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.”

A date for the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.

Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth (2pm) will go ahead as scheduled.