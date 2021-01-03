Man City investigating Benjamin Mendy’s New Year’s party

Five other City players out of Sunday’s trip to Chelsea with positive Covid-19 tests

Jamie Jackson

Benjamin Mendy during a Manchester City training session last week. Photo: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Benjamin Mendy will be the subject of an internal investigation by Manchester City with the club “disappointed” at the defender breaking of Covid-19 isolation rules. Mendy invited three people from outside his household to a New Year’s Eve party at the 26-year-old’s home.

The Frenchman’s act could infuriate Pep Guardiola as the manager has constantly reiterated a message of safety and consideration regarding the virus.

A City spokesperson said: “The club is aware of a New Year’s Eve Covid-19 breach involving Benjamin Mendy and the subsequent media reporting of it.

“While it is understood that elements of this incident have been misinterpreted in the reports, and that the player has publicly apologised for his error, the club is disappointed to learn of the transgression and will be conducting an internal investigation.”

As reported by The Sun, a spokesperson for Mendy said “Benjamin and his partner allowed a chef and two friends of his partner to attend his property for a dinner party on New Years Eve. Ben accepts that this is a breach of Covid-19 protocols and is sorry for his actions in this matter. Ben has had a Covid test and is liaising with Manchester City about this.”

On Christmas Day the club announced that Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker had tested positive for the virus. City’s game at Everton on 28 December was then called off a few hours before kick-off due to an outbreak of Covid at the club, with City’s training ground being closed.

Three more players were then also ruled out of Sunday’s trip to Chelsea due to positive tests though the club have not made public their identity.

Mendy’s breach of therules occurred after this so whether he is available for selection for Chelsea despite testing negative for the illness is unclear. Guardiola may decide against choosing Mendy due to the breach. – Guardian

