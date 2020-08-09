Liverpool to sign Olympiakos left back Kostas Tsimikas

A €13m fee has been agreed for the defender but personal terms are yet to be finalised

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mark Dobson

Kosstas Tsimikas in action for Olympiacos during the Champions League group stages. Photograph: Getty Images

Kosstas Tsimikas in action for Olympiacos during the Champions League group stages. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Liverpool look set to make their first signing of the transfer window, with Kostas Tsimikas heading to Merseyside for a medical.

Jürgen Klopp wants to strengthen specific areas of his Premier League winning squad and the lack of a left-footed backup for Andy Robertson has become a priority. Klopp was keen on a move for Norwich City’s highly -rated left-back Jamal Lewis but a £10m bid was rejected last week.

With Liverpool unwilling to meet Norwich’s £20m valuation on what will essentially be a squad player, they have moved for the Olympiakos defender who played at Molineux on Thursday as the Greek side were knocked out of the Europa League by Wolves.

Liverpool have agreed an £11.75m (€13m) fee with the club but personal terms are yet to be finalised with the 24-year-old who has been capped three times by Greece.

Liverpool’s move for Tsimikas will frustrate Lewis who was keen on a move to Anfield, following his relegation to the Championship. It will also force Leicester City to look elsewhere with Tsimikas on Brendan Rodgers’s list of replacements for Ben Chilwell should the England left-back move to Chelsea. - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.