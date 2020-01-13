Kick It Out says sectarian abuse of James McClean ‘cannot continue’

Millwall fans targeted Ireland international during Stoke home game

Stoke City’s Ireland international James McClean has been subjected to sectarian chanting during games. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Kick It Out has called for an end to sectarian abuse aimed at Stoke winger James McClean following chanting during Saturday’s home draw with Millwall.

The 30-year-old has faced similar incidents in the past with the Republic of Ireland international’s decision not to wear a poppy on his matchday shirt during Remembrance Day fixtures often cited as the major factor.

Stoke issued a statement offering their full support to McClean after a recent game at Huddersfield was halted and a message sent out over the public address system calling for chants aimed at McClean to cease.

There have now been fresh allegations towards Millwall’s travelling support, some of whom it is claimed abused McClean during the 0-0 stalemate.

Kick It Out said: “James McClean was once again subjected to disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse this weekend.

“We have informed the FA so they can investigate but we reiterate – the abuse he continues to receive is absolutely unacceptable and shames our game.

“We have been in constant contact with Stoke City and James, as we continue to offer our full support.

“Greater action must be taken by the authorities to safeguard his and his family’s wellbeing, because the current situation cannot continue.”

