Siptu seeks intervention of WRC after FAI informs staff of 60 redundancies

Siptu have called on the Workplace Relations Commission to intervene over proposed job cuts at the Football Association of Ireland. Photograph: Inpho

Siptu has written to the Workplace Relations Commission seeking its intervention, claiming that Football Association of Ireland (FAI) management has “launched an attack on grassroots football”.

On Thursday afternoon, the FAI informed approximately 100 of its 255 employees by email that their roles were being discontinued and they should reapply for work with the organisation, with Siptu saying a total of 60 redundancies are being sought.

“What has been attempted at the FAI today are the actions of a rogue management team attacking workers, as well as the core purpose of the organisation,” said Siptu spokesman Adrian Kane.

“The proposed job losses are massively skewed towards football operations at the FAI,” he claimed. “With a ratio of seven to one between staff in roles supporting grassroots football schemes across the country being cut as compared to all other functions.

“Serious questions must now be asked of the Government concerning whether it intends to allow an organisation in receipt of major state funding to treat its loyal workforce in this manner.”

On top of annual funding of €6 million, the FAI will receive €3 million in the 2026 Budget to help professionalise League of Ireland club academies.

“This [redundancy] plan represents a fundamental attack on the people who actually deliver football development in communities up and down the country,” said Siptu’s Robert Purfield. “Our members, coaches, development officers, grassroots coordinators and business support staff, are the backbone of the game in Ireland.

“To target them disproportionately while protecting managerial layers in a so-called transformation plan just shows that this management group do not intend to bring the FAI in a positive direction.”

The FAI declined to comment on the Siptu statement.