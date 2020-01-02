Three arrested for homophobia at Brighton v Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that three supporters were arrested at the New Year’s Day game against Chelsea. Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored a spectacular late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

“Yet again it is with regret that we report the ejection of two home supporters – one for racist abuse of Chelsea players and one for homophobic abuse aimed at Chelsea supporters,” read a club statement.

“One visiting supporter was also ejected by club stewards for homophobic abuse aimed at home supporters. All three were arrested by Sussex police outside the stadium and now face prosecution.”

The Seagulls’ chief executive and deputy chairman, Paul Barber, added: “If the prospect of a life ban from watching their clubs play football isn’t a strong enough deterrent, we have to ask the question as to whether the courts should be given the power to hand out more severe punishments. Football can only do so much, and we are sick and tired of the game’s reputation being tarnished by these people.

“I find it impossible to comprehend how and why some individuals think it’s acceptable to behave in this way, and yet again I will make it very clear that neither Brighton & Hove Albion nor the wider football community will tolerate racism, homophobia, or any other form of discrimination at any time.

“We would urge any fans confronted with similar discriminatory behaviour at our stadium to report it immediately, either directly to a steward or via our anonymous hotline, and we will continue to take the strongest possible action against such bigoted individuals. These people are not welcome at the Amex or at any football matches.” – Guardian