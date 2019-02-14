José Mourinho received just under £20m after United sacking

The club posted higher second-quarter revenue despite the payout to manager and staff

Manchester United manager José Mourinho was paid €22.3m in compensation after he was sacked. Photo: Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Sacking José Mourinho before Christmas cost Manchester United £19.6million (€22.3m), the Premier League club have revealed in their second-quarter financial results.

That sum, which is listed under “exceptional items” in the accounts, includes pay-outs for the five members of Mourinho’s staff who left with him on December 18th.

It is less than was reported in some quarters but four times the amount United had to pay predecessors David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal when they were fired in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

In the report, the club announced record revenues of £208.6million (€237m) for the quarter, which translate into earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £104.3million (€118.6m) and an operating profit of £44million (€50m).

