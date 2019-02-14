Man United’s Class of 92 coach Eric Harrison dies aged 81

Eric Harrison, the former youth team coach of Manchester United’s Class of 92, has died aged 81.

Harrison, who forged the fledgling careers of David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Gary and Phil Neville, was diagnosed with dementia four years ago.

Appointed by then United manager Ron Atkinson in 1981, Harrison mentored a number of other high-profile youngsters including Mark Hughes, Norman Whiteside, Wes Brown, David Platt and Darren Fletcher.

His greatest success came under Alex Ferguson with the Class of 92 players forming the backbone of United’s treble-winning side of 1999.

In a statement, the club said: “Manchester United is extremely saddened to report that our former youth coach Eric Harrison passed away on Wednesday. He was 81.

“Everyone at Manchester United sends their deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.”

Harrison at a pre-season friendly match between Salford City and the Class of ‘92 in 2014. Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Mark Leech Sports Photography/Getty Images

Gary Neville wrote on Twitter: “We’ve lost our mentor, our coach and the man who made us.

“He taught us how to play, how to never give up, how important it was to win your individual battles and what we needed to do to play for Manchester United Football Club. Eric we owe you everything.”

Harrison was awarded an MBE for services to football just over a year ago.

“If you wanted a teacher who gave you the right path forward he was that man. I was really lucky as I got to know that,” said Ferguson when the award was announced.

“Obviously the Class of 92 was the climax of his coaching career but all the young players who came through looked at his contribution.

“He was able to impart knowledge to them about the best way to be a footballer.

“Not all of them made it but the five (Beckham, Giggs, Scholes, Butt and Gary Neville), who epitomised the work he did, are a testimony to the work he did.”